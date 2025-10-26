French police arrest 2 Louvre jewel heist suspects amid manhunt

Remon Haazen/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- French authorities arrested two men in relation to last week's major jewel heist at Paris' Louvre Museum, the French National Police confirmed to ABC News, amid a nationwide manhunt for the perpetrators.

One suspect was arrested at 10 p.m. on Saturday at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said.

Police did not offer any information on the timing or circumstances of the second suspect's arrest.

Both men are suspected of having been part of a team alleged to have robbed the Louvre last week. They are both from Seine Saint Denis, a northeastern suburb of Paris, police said.

No new information has been made public on the whereabouts of the stolen jewels that Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau estimated to be worth $102 million.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez praised investigators for making the arrests in a social media post on Sunday.

"I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to the investigators who worked tirelessly as I asked them to and who always had my full confidence," Nuñez said in the post. "The investigations must continue in accordance with the secrecy of the investigation under the authority of the specialized interregional court of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office."

"We will continue with the same determination! Let's keep going!" Nuñez added.

Authorities launched a nationwide manhunt for the Louvre suspects after the theft from the museum's Apollo Gallery on the morning of Oct. 19, shortly after the museum opened to the public.

The stolen items included crowns, necklaces, earrings and brooches, some of which once belonged to Emperor Napoleon and his wife.

The team of thieves drove up to the side of the museum in what police described as a "mobile freight elevator" equipped with a metal ladder on the back that was extended up to a window, according to the Paris police.

"They deployed the freight elevator, securing the surroundings with construction cones, before accessing the second floor, in the Apollo Gallery, by breaking the window with an angle grinder," according to the police statement.

"Inside, they then smashed two display cases, 'Napoleon jewels' and 'French crown jewels,' using the angle grinder and stole numerous pieces of high-value jewelry," police said.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that authorities would catch those responsible for what he described as an "attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history."

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who is overseeing the investigation alongside the Justice Ministry, described the heist to ABC News as "a simple, but spectacular operation."

Soon after the theft, investigators said four suspects left the scene on two motorbikes, winding their way through central Paris and last spotted speeding southeast on Highway A6 out of Paris and in the direction of Lyon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.