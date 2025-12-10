French watchdog details uncertainty over Louvre security cameras during heist

View of the Cour Napoleon, a historic courtyard in the Louvre Museum and the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France on November 12th, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(PARIS and LONDON) -- Nobody was monitoring the live feed.

As masked men hacked a hole in a window at the Louvre Museum in Paris in October, a security camera inside the gallery was picking up the spot where they were working, Noel Corbin, the head of France’s inspectorate general of culture told the country's Senate at a hearing on Wednesday.

As men clambered into the world-famous museum, nobody was actively monitoring that specific feed, legislators were told. And, even as the robbers collected their loot -- allegedly stealing French crown jewels worth some $102 million -- the security staff at a bank of screens weren't yet focused on the camera catching the robbery, Corbin said.

The camera's zoom wasn't "activated" until 9:38 a.m., about four minutes after the robbery began, the Senate was told. By then, the blink-and-you-miss-it robbery was all but over.

The Senate was told on Wednesday that there had been "insufficient screens" in the security guard's control room to simultaneously view images from all the cameras in the museum.

While the live video feed from one the Apollo Gallery appeared to have been transmitted during the robbery, it wasn't immediately clear why it wasn't among those being monitored remotely by a live person. Another camera near the scene wasn't working that day, Corbin said.

The latest details on apparent faults in security at the world's most-visited museum came as the French government and law enforcement sought through a sprawling investigation to understand how those alleged lapses in procedure and equipment may have worked in favor of the robbers.

The robbery suspects fled on motorbikes, police said at the time of the heist. At least seven people have since been arrested, five of whom have been formally charged in connection to the heist, French officials said. But the irreplaceable jewels taken during the Sunday morning heist have not yet been recovered.

The Senate on Wednesday heard new details on what appeared to have happened during the heist, including that there had been "insufficient screens." That lack of screens had been highlighted in a security audit carried out earlier in the year, one of five such audits that had been carried out in the last decade, the watchdog said.

One of those audits, the one carried out in 2019 by a private auditor, had specifically focused on the Apollo Gallery, the watchdog said, adding that another in 2015 had focused on the museum's computer systems.

The Senate was told that the findings of those audits included details about security cameras, some of which were described as "obsolete." It was not immediately clear if the camera faced at the window in the Apollo Gallery was characterized as such.

As the robbery unfolded, the Senate heard on Wednesday, members of a private Securitas security team arrived outside the museum quickly enough that they may have stopped the robbers from lighting their vehicle -- a moving ladder -- on fire, thus apparently saving crucial evidence that's led to arrests.

But if they had arrived at least 30 seconds earlier they could have stopped the robbers from escaping, the Senate was told, with the watchdog adding that a quicker viewing of the live feed from the internal security camera might have made the difference.

