From The NH Statehouse

From The NH Statehouse
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 27, 2026

Another busy week is on tap for state lawmakers  in Concord as this year’s legislative session continues. Members of the NH House and Senate will start working on their final bills that deal with issues such as carrying guns on college campuses and a constitutional amendment to ban income tax. The House Legislative Administration Committee is also having a hearing to decide of State Representative Travis Corcoran should be disciplined for controversial social media posts. The legislative session is set to end June 30th.

The fate of a bill to prohibit sex offenders from loitering around schools, child care facilities, parks, playgrounds, pools and designated school bus stops is now in the governor’s hands. The House passed the Senate bill which creates a “child safety zone” to keep level three sex offenders 500-feet away “without legitimate purpose.” Legitimate purpose includes transporting their own child, voting or traveling to and from home or work. Governor Ayotte can sign, veto or let the bill become law without her signature.

The House defeated a bill Thursday to allow utility companies to build and own advanced nuclear reactors in New Hampshire. Although the technology for advanced reactors has not yet been approved in the U.S., the bill had been passed by the Senate. It would have allowed utilities to have reactors up to 300 megawatts in capacity, that’s about a quarter of the size of the reactor at the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant.

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