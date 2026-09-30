FTC opens probe into safety of AI, including Anthropic and OpenAI

A logo is displayed outside of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at Constitution Center on June 1, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Federal Trade Commission has opened a broad probe into the safety of AI systems, including Anthropic and OpenAI, a senior FTC official confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

The New York Post was first to report on the investigation.

The probe is looking into allegations of unfair or deceptive acts by AI companies and potential harms to consumers. The agency could issue formal demands for AI companies to turn over information, a senior FTC official confirmed.

The FTC has the broad legal authority to investigate companies and enforce consumer protection laws. Its investigations can result in civil penalties.

ABC News has reached out to Anthropic and OpenAI for comment on the FTC investigation.

The FTC probe comes as AI leaders issue warnings about the threat of AI and calling for steps to slow it down before it outsmarts humans. Lawmakers' calls for regulations for the AI industry have also grown.

President Donald Trump -- who earlier this month called warnings about the dangers of artificial intelligence a "HOAX" -- hosted key tech leaders at the White House on Tuesday, saying they signed a "constitution" to police themselves.

"This is a statement of principles that you'll see, a statement of standards, commitments that are voluntary on behalf of the industry," said Speaker Mike Johnson. "It sets forth expectations."

Asked whether the agreement is binding, Trump said it's "morally" binding.

ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

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