As the summer travel season gets ready to kick into gear, New Hampshire motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump.

Triple A says the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel right now is two-91.

That is up two cents in the past week and it is also four cents more than this time one month ago.

In Maine, Triple A says the average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is three-05.

The national average is sitting at three-18 per gallon.