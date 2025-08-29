Fugitive Arrested

Fugitive Arrested
August 29, 2025

A convicted murderer was arrested yesterday in Manchester and a missing 15-year-old from Massachusetts was safely recovered.

40 year old Christopher Rodriguez faces multiple charges including kidnapping a juvenile and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to officials, Rodriguez was arrested Thursday afternoon on Route 28 near Wellington Road.

The teenager is from North Andover, Massachusetts.

Officials say Rodriguez lured the teen as part of the kidnapping.

According to law enforcement officials, Rodriguez was previously convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 1999 armed robbery in New York City.

He was sentenced to prison in 2000 and was released in July 2017.

