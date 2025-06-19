Fugitive on the run for over 6 weeks after escaping police at airport captured

National News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
June 19, 2025
CREDIT: amphotora/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) -- A fugitive who has been on the run for more than six weeks after escaping authorities at an airport while being transported across state lines has been captured, authorities said.

The incident began almost seven weeks ago on May 4 when 29-year-old Sedric Stevenson was in the custody of contracted agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was being transported to Kentucky so he could face outstanding warrants that had been issued to him there when he vanished, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs in the Western District of Washington.

Stevenson, who was wanted in the State of Kentucky on multiple charges -- including convicted felon in possession of a firearm, assault in the third degree and enhanced possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) -- subsequently managed to avoid law enforcement for 45 days before he was caught on Wednesday in Seattle by U.S. Marshals while they were serving an arrest warrant in the 1400 block of Madison Street, police said.

“This arrest sends a clear message: no matter how long it takes or how far someone runs, justice will catch up with them. Our deputies and taskforce officers worked tirelessly and with unwavering dedication to bring Stevenson back into custody. The community can rest easier, knowing a dangerous fugitive is no longer on the streets” said U.S. Marshal Donrien Stephens.

Stevenson’s arrest was a collaborative effort between state and local partners along with the U.S. Marshals Service Western Kentucky Fugitive Task Force, officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman in police video appears to say she saw Bryan Kohberger near Idaho murder scene while delivering DoorDash

Kayna Whitworth, Sasha Pezenik, Josh Margolin, and Jenna Harrison, ABC News
Jun. 19, 2025
National News

Air India reduces international service by 15% after deadly plane crash

Ayesha Ali and Leah Sarnoff, ABC News
Jun. 18, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital