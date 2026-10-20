Fugitive with ‘most wanted’ tattooed on stomach added to ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: FBI

Joseph Matos is seen in a photo released by the FBI. (FBI)

A man sought for the "senseless" murder of a National Guard member in Chicago has been added to the FBI's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, federal officials announced on Tuesday.

The fugitive, Joseph "Troubles" Matos, has several distinctive tattoos -- including the words "most wanted" tattooed on his stomach -- officials said, while also updating that the reward for his capture has increased from $50,000 to up to $1 million.

Matos is wanted in the fatal shooting of Chrys Carvajal, a 19-year-old National Guardsman who is believed to have been randomly gunned down over the Fourth of July weekend in 2021, the FBI said.

The fugitive is believed to be a high-ranking member of Milwaukee Kings street gang operating on Chicago's north side, according to the FBI. He and an associate are accused of shooting Carvajal in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood while the victim walked to his car following a party on July 3, 2021, the FBI said. Carvajal had no gang ties, and investigators believe the attack was committed to "enhance the shooters' standing within the gang," the FBI said.

Matos, 44, is wanted for murder in aid of racketeering and murder through the use of a firearm in connection with Carvajal's death, the FBI said. An arrest warrant was issued for him and his associate, Gary Roberson, in May 2024. Roberson was taken into custody days later, though Matos was not located and remains at large, according to the FBI.

"You cannot hide from the FBI," FBI Chicago Special Agent in Charge Ryan Whalen said at a news conference on Tuesday while directly addressing Matos. "Whether you are close to home or in the furthest corner of the world, the FBI's reach has no limits. Justice will find you."

In addition to "unironically" having "MOST WANTED" tattooed on his stomach, Matos' other prominent tattoos include "M-Town Kings" on the right side of his neck, "1300" on the left side of his neck, "Heavensent, Hellbound" on his forearms, "Move in Silence" on his right hand and "Trust no one" on his left hand, Whalen said.

Matos has ties to Texas and California, though he is believed to be hiding in the greater Chicago area, the FBI said.

"To anyone who may be aiding in his not getting captured, you are committing a serious federal offense, and you will be held accountable to the public, including those in his close circle who may have additional information on his whereabouts," Whalen said.

Carvajal had just graduated from basic training and was back home in Chicago when he was fatally shot, according to the FBI.

"Chrys had no criminal history and no ties to any gang activity. He was gunned down simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Whalen said. "That night, the life of a young man destined to serve and protect our country was extinguished. He was a son, a brother, and a friend. His loss has left a hole in our community ever since."

Carvajal's sister, Jennifer Ramirez, remembered him as a "loving son, a brother, a loyal friend and a brave young man with a beautiful heart and a purpose in this world."

"We want people to remember Chrys not only for how we lost him, but for how he lived," she said during Tuesday's news conference. "We want his legacy to inspire young people to serve their communities, strengthen their faith, become leaders and always aspire for success."

Ramirez urged anyone with information in the case to come forward.

"No family should have to live through this kind of pain. No other innocent life should be taken by gun violence," she said. "Nothing will ever bring my brother back, but justice would mean that his life matters, that his story is heard, and that our family's fight for the truth and accountability has not been in vain."

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