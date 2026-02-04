Fulton County files motion seeking return of seized 2020 ballots, spokesperson says

Voters casting ballot (CREDIT: Hill Street Studios/Getty Images)

(FULTON COUNTY, Ga.) -- Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, filed a motion Wednesday seeking the return of all files from the 2020 election that were seized by the FBI last week, according to a spokesperson for the county.

FBI agents last Wednesday removed 700 boxes containing ballots and other materials associated with the 2020 election from a county election site after obtaining a search warrant approved by a federal magistrate judge.

The warrant said the material "constitutes evidence of the commission of a criminal offense" and had been "used as the means of committing a criminal offense."

The county's new motion also seeks the unsealing of the affidavit filed in relation to the search warrant, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement said that because the case is still under seal, the county is unable to share the contents of the motion.

The FBI's action comes after Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, specifically in Georgia, that contributed to his election loss.

Georgia officials audited and certified the results following the election, and numerous lawsuits challenging the election results in the state were rejected by the courts.

