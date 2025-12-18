Funeral held for 10-year-old Matilda, the youngest Bondi Beach victim

A portrait of 10-year-old Matilda, victim of the Bondi Beach shooting, sits on a flower memorial beside Bondi Pavilion on December 17, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

(SYDNEY) -- Hundreds of mourners gathered in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday for the funeral of 10-year-old Matilda, who was the youngest victim of this weekend's mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

A tiny white coffin was slowly carried out of the synagogue as people sobbed, hugged, clutched teddy bears and held colorful, heart-shaped balloons.

Matilda's family moved from Ukraine to Australia "for a good life," a rabbi told The Associated Press.

Matilda's mother told ABC News that this photo of Matilda in a yellow dress with her face painted was taken on the day she was killed.

In an online fundraiser, a teacher wrote that she knew Matilda -- whose last name has not been released -- as a "bright, joyful, and spirited child who brought light to everyone around her."

Matilda was among the 15 people killed when two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration this weekend in what officials called an antisemitic terror attack. More than 40 others were wounded.

One gunman was killed at the scene and the second is in custody and facing charges.

ABC News' Nataliia Popova contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.