Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd to play George Martin in Beatles films

Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News
Jill Lances
November 21, 2025
Harry Lloyd attends the 69th BFI London Film Festival press launch at BFI Southbank on September 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

We now know who's going to be playing The Beatles producer George Martin in director Sam Mendes' upcoming films about the Fab Four.

Martin's son, producer Giles Martin, recently revealed that British actor Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, has been cast to play his dad in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Giles confirmed the news in an interview with Virgin Radio U.K.’s Ryan Turbridy.

“He’s really good,” said Giles. “He’s just very committed,” adding that all of the cast are.

George Martin, often referred to as the “fifth Beatle,” produced all but one of The Beatles' albums, including 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which became the first rock album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

Mendes’ Beatles films are scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. The films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members' life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Author Ben Greenman on Pop Star Sly Stone

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 21, 2024
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment NewsMaineNew Hampshire

A Conversation with Singer Gilbert O’ Sullivan

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 16, 2023
Classic Hits & OldiesConcertsEntertainment NewsEventsInterviewsMorning Information Center

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital