Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing Across Region

Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing Across Region
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 16, 2026

Drivers are really feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to skyrocket across New Hampshire and Maine.

According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is three-51. That is up 20 cents in the past week and is also 68 cents more than what motorists were paying at this time one month ago.

According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel in Maine  is three-57. That is up 20 cents in the past week and is also 67 cents more than what motorists were paying at this time one month ago.

Currently, the national average for gas is at three-70 per gallon.

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