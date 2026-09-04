Gas Prices Surging In Maine

Gas Prices Surging In Maine
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2026

Gas prices are surging in Maine ahead of Labor Day weekend.

According to Triple-A, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine was four-dollars and sixteen-cents on Thursday.

This time last year, the average price per gallon was three-dollars and twelve-cents in Maine.

Meanwhile, the national average for regular gas was four-dollars and fourteen-cents per gallon on Thursday, and gas prices are up nearly 40-percent nationwide compared with when the Iran War began six months ago.

Triple-A says the national average for regular gas has never risen above four-dollars per gallon on Labor Day.

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