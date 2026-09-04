Gas Prices Surging In Maine

Gas prices are surging in Maine ahead of Labor Day weekend.

According to Triple-A, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine was four-dollars and sixteen-cents on Thursday.

This time last year, the average price per gallon was three-dollars and twelve-cents in Maine.

Meanwhile, the national average for regular gas was four-dollars and fourteen-cents per gallon on Thursday, and gas prices are up nearly 40-percent nationwide compared with when the Iran War began six months ago.

Triple-A says the national average for regular gas has never risen above four-dollars per gallon on Labor Day.