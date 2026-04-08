Gas Prices Up Over $4 Per Gallon

According to AAA, gas prices in the Granite State have risen to more than $4 per gallon.

The price is nearly 70 cents higher than it was one month ago.

AAA reports that last week, the average price per gallon in the state was $3.84, which is nearly $1 more than the price per gallon at this time last year.

According to AAA, the highest average gas price in New Hampshire was $4.99 in 2022.

In New Hampshire, prices are still below the national level, which is at $4.16 as of today.