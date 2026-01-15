Gaza peace plan moving into next phase, Middle East special enjoy Steve Witkoff says

Steve Witkoff, US special envoy, arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. US negotiators will join European leaders in Paris on Tuesday in the latest effort to hash out post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Photographer: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration said Wednesday the Gaza peace plan is moving into the next phase, which it said "begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza."

"Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said in a statement on X.

The announcement comes as officials and observers question the stability of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which has largely held despite isolated violations.

According to Witkoff, phase two "establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel."

Witkoff said the U.S. expects Hamas to "comply fully," including by immediately returning the final deceased hostage, identified by Israeli officials as Ran Gvili.

"Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," Witkoff said.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday that the return of Gvili "is a top priority."

"Hamas is required to meet the terms of the agreement to exert 100% effort for the return of the fallen hostages, down to the very last one, Ran Gvili, a hero of Israel," the office said in a statement on X.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem called the announcement on the second phase an "important positive development" and said they are "fully prepared to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip" to the NCAG.

Qassem said they demand that the U.S. "compel" Israel to "fulfill the requirements of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and move towards the second phase."

The NCAG is a body of an expected 15 Palestinian leaders tasked with the monumental challenge of governing Gaza. The committee would be responsible for Gaza's day-to-day management, including sanitation, infrastructure and education.

The NCAG will ultimately be run by a "Board of Peace," which is expected to be made up of 12 as-yet-unannounced leaders. Trump and other European leaders are expected to lead the Board of Peace and oversee this newly formed committee. The announcement is expected in the coming days.

Speaking aboard Air Force One Sunday, Trump said the Board of Peace council would be made up of "the most important leaders of the most important countries," though he did not name them.

U.S. officials confirmed Nickolay Mladenov, the former United Nations special coordinator for Middle East peace and a former Bulgarian foreign minister, will be appointed as the new senior representative for the Board of Peace and will oversee implementation of the plan. Mladenov is expected to serve as a liaison between the NCAG and the peace council.

American officials have said they hope that establishing the committee will help loosen Hamas' grip on Gaza.

Witkoff on Wednesday thanked Egypt, Turkey and Qatar "for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible."

In a joint statement, the three Middle Eastern countries said they "welcome the formation" of the NCAG, saying it is an "important development that will contribute to strengthening efforts aimed at consolidating stability and improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip."

The initial phase of the peace plan, which launched in October 2025, saw the release of the remaining living hostages and the return of the remains of 27 deceased hostages in Gaza, as well as the release of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners that had been held by Israel. The first phase also entailed that the Israel Defense Forces pull back to the so-called "yellow line" in Gaza, intended as the first of three demarcation lines, and saw restrictions on humanitarian aid going into Gaza lifted.

