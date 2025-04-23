Gaza’s Catholics mourn Pope Francis, who ‘never forgot’ them during war

Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

(GAZA) -- Gaza's small Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who maintained daily contact with local church leaders throughout the ongoing conflict, the parish priest of the region's only Catholic church told ABC News.

Father Gabriel Romanelli of Gaza City's Holy Family Church said the pontiff called the parish "every day from the beginning of the war" -- an effort the community greatly appreciated.

"He met the people. He remembered some people by voice," he said.

Even as he expressed profound sadness at the pope's passing, Romanelli found spiritual significance in its timing.

"There is a mix of feelings," Romanelli told ABC News. "The first feeling is very sad ... but at the same time, because he died on Easter, it's a sign of the mercy of God. For us as Christians, it's the feast of the resurrection of the Lord."

Gaza has been devastated by the war that was sparked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack. Since the conflict began, the Holy Family Church has helped to feed and shelter "thousands of families," with support from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Pope Francis, according to Romanelli.

There were approximately 1,300 Christians among Gaza's 2 million Palestinian residents in 2022, according to a U.S. Department of State report, which cited "media reports and religious communities."

"We lost many Christians. Five percent of our community have died during this war," Romanelli said.

The parish is currently housing around 500 refugees, including "the majority" of Gaza's minority Christian community but also some Muslims, "especially children with special needs," Romanelli said.

During their frequent calls, Romanelli noted the pope's deep concern for the welfare of Gaza's civilians.

"He would call us to give us force, power, support, moral support and also, through the Latin Patriarchate, material support to help the civilians here," Romanelli said.

The pope would also consistently urge them to take care of the children as he expressed gratitude for the church's efforts to help the Christian community and all their neighbors, according to Romanelli. He said that message will be the pope's legacy in the region.

"It's necessary to continue to help the people," Romanelli said. "After this war, the post-war period will be very hard. It's necessary that people be strong in faith, strong in humanity. ... We must smile and play with the children because it's necessary to break the violence with a real peace message."

Romanelli, who has served as a missionary in Gaza for six years, said the parish held a memorial service for the pope on Monday. Due to the ongoing conflict and closed borders, he said he will be unable to attend the pope's funeral on Saturday, but hopes to follow the ceremonies online if conditions permit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.