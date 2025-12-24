Gaza’s Christian community prepares for Christmas amid ceasefire

ABC News

(GAZA and LONDON) -- As Palestinian Christians prepare for their first Christmas without the constant threat of bombardment and attacks after two years of war in Gaza, rare scenes of color, glitter and light can be spotted in a city that is mostly covered with rubble and collapsed buildings.

With the fragile ceasefire broadly holding more than two months since the first phase went into effect, the small remaining Palestinian Christian community in Gaza hopes for long-lasting peace as they practice holiday traditions like putting up Christmas trees and baking pastries.

"This year, Christmas is not just a religious ritual but celebrating a new beginning that we all work towards, which is the beginning of peace and stability in the region," Mousa Ayyad, coordinator of Princess Basma, a Christian center in Gaza, told ABC News last week while standing by a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments and lights.

The center is located inside Al-Ahli Hospital, the only Christian hospital in Gaza, and provides vital rehabilitation for children.

"You must prepare the atmosphere for the children, and continue to welcome happiness into your home, even if you aren't at your home and you are displaced," Ayyad said.

Over 80% of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been damaged as of Oct. 11, according to a United Nations assessment.

The Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, remains standing, though has signs of damage.

Since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group that launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, almost half of the Christian population in Gaza has left the strip and at least 23 Palestinian Christians have been killed, according to the Holy Family Church. About 500 people in the community are still in Gaza, with the majority of those currently sheltering in the church, according to the Holy Family Church.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, led his first prayer in Gaza following the ceasefire during Mass at the Holy Family Church on Sunday, in what he called a "new phase."

Amid modest decorations and damaged walls, Pizzaballa led the first communion for several children and baptized a baby, continuing a pastoral tradition he has upheld during each Christmastime visit to Gaza.

Pizzaballa said during a press conference on Sunday that he has witnessed "a desire for a new life" in Gaza, but that "all the problems are still on the table: housing, schools, hospitals, the condition of life and poverty are catastrophic."

"At the same time, we saw that the resilience of these people is what, at the end, will prevail," he said, describing Palestinians' steadfastness as a lesson to the world.

George Messaqo, an 11-year-old displaced Christian who attended the Mass, told ABC News that he feels "very happy" this Christmas, though his joy was tinged with longing.

"Before the war, Christmas was more beautiful," he said. "There were more people, all our relatives and loved ones, and the atmosphere was warmer."

George said his aunt was killed during the war and other family members now live abroad.

"We only communicate through video calls," he said. "I wish to see our friends, relatives and loved ones again, and to live in peace."

