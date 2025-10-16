George Clooney, Annette Bening to star in upcoming film ‘In Love’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 16, 2025
George Clooney attends the U.K. premiere of 'The Boys In The Boat' at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on December 3, 2023, in London, England. (Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

George Clooney has found his next project.

The actor will star alongside Annette Bening in the upcoming film In Love. Oscar nominee Paul Weitz will direct the stars from a script based on Amy Bloom's New York Times bestseller, In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss.

The film studio Anton announced the project on its official Instagram on Thursday, where it described the upcoming film as "an illuminating modern love story."

"A profound, emotionally honest, and uplifting celebration of life and love," the post's caption described the upcoming film.

The post also included a graphic with a quote from Weitz about the project.

"Amy's memoir is a contemporary fable of love, wit and existential stakes," Weitz said.

Bloom's memoir follows how she lost her husband to Alzheimer’s, and how the pair made the decision to travel to Switzerland to end his life. It also details Bloom's struggle to continue on living as a widow. The memoir was named TIME magazine's #1 best nonfiction book and was included on the outlet's 100 must-read books list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

