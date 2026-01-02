Get your first look at Sabrina Carpenter & Seth Rogen in ‘The Muppet Show’

'The Muppet Show' (Disney+)

It's time to get things started on the return of the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational TV show ever.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its original launch in 1976, The Muppet Show returns Feb. 4 for a "special event" on Disney+ and ABC. A new teaser just dropped featuring special guest stars Sabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen; Rogen is also an executive producer on the show.

In the teaser, Kermit the Frog turns the lights on and takes the stage, saying, "It's the return of The Muppet Show, back on the very stage where it all started, and then ended, and is maybe starting again depending on how tonight goes."

After a montage of scenes featuring characters like Rowlf the Dog, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and Bunsen and Beaker, we see Sabrina telling Miss Piggy, "You are an icon." "You're too sweet," replies Piggy, before adding, "Go on."

We then see Sabrina hitting a Muppet, while Seth, standing backstage, tells Fozzy Bear, "It's always been a dream of mine to be here." "Ooh," Fozzy replies. "Got any other dreams?"

The original Muppet Show ran from 1976 to 1981, airing in over 100 countries and featuring musical guests like Elton John, Paul Simon, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry and Gladys Knight. All five seasons are available to stream now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

