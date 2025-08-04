Gifford Fire burns over 65,000 acres in Southern California

Los Padres National Forest Service

(SOLVANG, Calif.) -- Over 1,000 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California that has scorched over 65,000 acres, prompted evacuation orders and caused three injuries, according to officials.

The Gifford Fire, which began on Friday afternoon, is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, impacting those within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said. As of Monday, the fire has engulfed 65,062 acres and is only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.

While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said 460 structures are threatened by this wildfire.

On Sunday, officials said the fire "showed significant growth as it aligned with topographical features, especially in grass-dominated areas."

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for areas in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and Highway 166 has been closed due to flames burning on both sides of the road, officials said.

Three people have been injured from the wildfire, including one civilian who was hospitalized for burn injuries and two contractor employees who were injured in a UTV rollover incident, officials said on Saturday.

An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County will remain in effect "until conditions improve," the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District said on Saturday.

"If you see or smell smoke in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family's health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant women and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air," the air pollution control district said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is located west of the Madre Fire, which burned over 80,000 acres and was fully contained on July 26, officials said.

