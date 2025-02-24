Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann fights to invalidate certain DNA evidence

James Carbone, Pool via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is due back in court Tuesday when his attorney will attempt to convince a judge to invalidate certain DNA evidence that's never been used in New York state courts.

Heuermann, who was arrested in July 2023, has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women whose remains were found discarded on Long Island between 1993 and 2011.

His attorneys have urged the judge to preclude evidence pertaining to nuclear DNA results obtained from hairs recovered from six victims: Maureen Brainard Barnes, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

The DNA match resulted from a technique known as whole genome sequencing, which hasn't been subject to an admissibility hearing in any New York court.

Prosecutors consented to Tuesday's hearing but have argued the defense motion to dismiss the evidence should be denied because the technique is "generally accepted in the scientific community” and is based on technology “relied upon in a wide variety of scientific and forensic settings."

Defense attorney Michael Brown has said the California lab where the DNA testing was done is a for-profit business that is not accredited in New York.

Prosecutors have expressed confidence the DNA evidence would be admissible.

"For over thirty years, New York State courts have continuously adapted to embrace advancements in DNA technology," assistant district attorney Andrew Lee said. "The advancement of forensic science and nuclear DNA analysis involving Whole Genome Sequencing has allowed law enforcement to now link genetic profiles consistent with the defendant, and/or individuals who have resided with him, to six of the seven victims through hairs found at the crime scene and/or on the victims. The People intend to introduce such evidence of defendant’s guilt at trial, which will aid the jury in its determination."

In addition to DNA, prosecutors are also relying on evidence recovered on some of the 350 electronic devices seized from Heuermann that they’ve said include his "significant collection of violent, bondage and torture pornography" dating back to at least 1994. This online collection included images of mutilation and tying up women with ropes, two things prosecutors said are consistent with injuries inflicted on Mack and how she was bound.

