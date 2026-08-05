‘Gilmore Girls’ documentary in production for HBO Max

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 5, 2026
Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson appear in 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.' (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Where you lead, this new documentary will follow.

A new documentary about Gilmore Girls is headed to HBO Max. The currently untitled film is directed by Bonni Cohen and is in production now.

It will be about the beloved Warner Bros. Television series and comes from Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The film marks the first authorized documentary about the show, which celebrated its 25th anniversary back in 2025.

This upcoming documentary will offer an insider look into the creation of Gilmore Girls, as told directly by its creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It will also feature interviews with Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore in the series.

"The documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators. The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages," according to an official synopsis.

The Palladinos also executive produce this upcoming documentary alongside Mark Blatty, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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