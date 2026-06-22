Girl Hospitalized After Drowning Incident

A four-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after what’s being called a drowning incident in Kennebunk Maine.

First responders were called to the Hampton Inn on Independence Drive Saturday and found the girl in cardiac arrest after she was in the water.

She was taken to MaineHealth in Biddeford before being airlifted to Portland where she was last listed in critical condition.

Officials say this incident should serve as reminder about the importance of supervising children near pools.