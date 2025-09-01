Giuliani injured in vehicle accident, security chief says

Siavosh Hosseini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was injured in a vehicle accident Saturday evening in New Hampshire, his security chief said in a statement on Sunday.

A source familiar with his condition told ABC News on Monday that Giuliani is now out of the hospital and in good spirits. He remains in New Hampshire, the source added.

Giuliani's security chief, Michael Ragusa, said on Sunday that Giuliani was taken to a nearby trauma center after the accident, where he was diagnosed with "a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

Before the incident, Ragusa said Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident and that he rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on the scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety, Ragusa said in a statement.

After the incident while traveling on a highway, Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed, Ragusa said. His business partner and medical provider were contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care.

Ragusa later said in a statement on X: "He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support."

He later followed up on his post, saying, "This was not a targeted attack. We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories."

