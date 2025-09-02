Giuliani Released From Hospital

Giuliani Released From Hospital
September 2, 2025

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the hospital following a weekend crash in Manchester.

Giuliani and his driver were traveling on Interstate 93 Saturday night when they were flagged down by a woman saying she was involved in a domestic violence incident.

After State Police arrived, the vehicle Giuliani was in merged onto the highway when it was struck from behind.

Giuliani and two other people were hurt and the accident is under investigation.

The former mayor, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital and treated for a serious back injury, a fracture of a vertebrae.

Giuliani spent part of his night at the Fisher Cats baseball game, hours before the crash happened.

