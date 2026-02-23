﻿’GOAT’ ﻿steals #1 spot from ﻿’Wuthering Heights’﻿ at box office

Josh Johnson
February 23, 2026
'GOAT' movie poster. (Sony Pictures Animation)

While maybe not the greatest of all time, GOAT's box office haul was enough to propel it to #1.

The animated sports comedy, produced by and featuring the voice of NBA star Stephen Curry, earned $17 million in its second week in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. That was good enough to dethrone Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights, which fell two #2 with $14.2 million after debuting at #1 over Valentine's Day weekend.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was I Can Only Imagine 2, which landed at #3 with $8 million. The film and its predecessor, 2018's I Can Only Imagine, are inspired by the Christian band MercyMe.

Two more holdovers rounded out the top five: ﻿Crime 101﻿ took #4 with about $5.8 million, while ﻿Send Help ﻿slotted in at #5 with $4.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. GOAT -- $17 million
2. Wuthering Heights --$14.2 million
3. I Can Only Imagine 2 -- $8 million
4. Crime 101 -- $5.773 million
5. Send Help -- $4.5 million
6. How to Make a Killing -- $3.561 million
7. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert -- $3.25 million
8. Solo Mio -- $2.557 million
9. Zootopia 2 -- $2.3 million
10. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $1.8 million

