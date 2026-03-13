Goffstown Native Signs Amateur Contract

University of New Hampshire men’s hockey goalie Kyle Chauvette and a Goffstown, NH native is one step closer to taking the ice in the NHL after signing an amateur contract with the San Jose Sharks.

Kyle Chauvette was on the bench last night when the Sharks battled the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and served as the emergency backup goaltender after San Jose’s starter was hurt.

Chauvette, a senior economics major, had just played in net for UNH on Wednesday as they faced Northeastern in the Hockey East playoffs, losing 7-3.

The Sharks ended up winning the game four to two. San Jose’s next contest is tomorrow against the Montreal Canadiens.