Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 8, 2026
George Clooney attends 'BFI Presents: George Clooney in conversation' at BFI Southbank on Nov. 21, 2025, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s 83rd annual awards ceremony.

Presenters include George Clooney, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

Also on the list to present are Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Marlon Wayans, Mila Kunis, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Additionally, Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are set to present together.

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host.

One Battle After Another has the most nominations on the film side, with nine nods, while The White Lotus is the top nominee on the TV side, with six.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

