Goodlander Calls For Investigation Of Sununu Youth Services Center

U.S. Representative Maggie Goodlander is calling for a federal investigation into Sununu Youth Services.

There are concerns about conditions at the facility, including allegations of restraining, isolation and delayed medical care.

The New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate started looking into the allegations last month, however, the Attorney’s General’s Office said the claims weren’t supported.

In a statement, Goodlander said “the state continues to work to strengthen safety and security at the facility,” adding “the New Hampshire Department of Justice remains focused on accountability, transparency and protecting children.”