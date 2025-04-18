Goodlander Says She Will Not Run For Senate

New Hampshire Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander has made a decision about her political future.

Goodlander said yesterday she won’t run for the U.S. Senate seat that’s held by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who will be retiring.

Instead, Goodlander is going to focus on winning another term representing the state’s Second Congressional District in 2026.

This move means it’s likely fellow Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas won’t face much competition as he seeks to win the party’s nomination.