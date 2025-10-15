GOP Candidate In First Congressional District

A Portsmouth auto dealer and real estate developer is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District.

Anthony DiLorenzo said he’s running because he doesn’t think the Republican Party has a candidate that can win.

He’s a strong supporter of President Trump, and said if elected, his top priority would be getting the country’s fiscal house in order.

The First District seat is open because incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas is running for the seat of retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen.