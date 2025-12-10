GOP lawmakers issue subpoenas over Gov. Shapiro’s home security upgrades

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) sits for an interview at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on June 11. (Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In the wake of the firebombing of his official residence earlier this year, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is now facing questions about how he is spending tax dollars on security improvements for his private home.

A GOP-led committee in the state legislature voted Tuesday to issue three subpoenas seeking records related to, among other things, roughly $1 million in security upgrades to his personal home in the suburbs of Philadelphia. The Intergovernmental Operations Committee is also seeking documents concerning "several charter flights arranged for the Governor's Office" in mid-January.

The three subpoenas will be sent to the Pennsylvania State Police, the open records officer in the local township of Shapiro's private residence and the charter flight company. They have until Jan. 16, 2026, to comply.

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for the governor called the move a "partisan attack" and said they've already provided some information.

"The Pennsylvania State Police and independent security experts conducted thorough reviews to pinpoint security failures, review protocols, identify gaps, and make concrete recommendations for improvements to the Governor’s security. As a direct result of those recommendations, security improvements have been put in place to keep the Governor and his family safe," the spokesperson said. "The Shapiro Administration has repeatedly responded to lawmakers' inquiries on this matter and publicly released a substantial amount of information about the security improvements put in place by PSP without compromising those security protocols."

The Democratic governor is among several contenders rumored for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028. As his political star has risen, so too have the threats against him and other high-profile figures.

The security improvements were recommended following the arson attack on the official governor's residence in Harrisburg in April.

The attack occurred in the middle of the night, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. Some Republicans in the legislature have said that while proper protections are appropriate -- particularly amid rising political violence -- they charge the governor has not been transparent.

"No one disputes that the governor should have reasonable and appropriate security protection or that the governor should have access to transportation for reasonable and appropriate travel associated with this role,” state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, chairman of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, told the committee as he made a motion to authorize the subpoenas. “But no administration -- Republican or Democrat -- should be allowed to operate in the shadows and refuse to provide basic data about their decisions when millions of dollars of taxpayer funds are involved and precedents are being set.”

The subpoenas were authorized on party-line votes of 7-4. Committee Democrats objected to the formal requests for records, Sen. Jay Costa dubbing it a "fishing expedition."

The subpoenas seek, among other things, records from the Pennsylvania State Police related to "any construction, landscaping/hardscaping, equipment and installation" as well as related legal services at the governor's private family home, as well as police body camera footage from the grounds between Sept. 20, 2025, and Nov. 19, 2025.

They also seek texts, emails, and other communications between the State Police, the construction services and the local township related to the upgrade work that could shed light on how decisions were made about the upgrades.

They also seek records and correspondence from the township, including communications between the local zoning officer and Shapiro or his wife.

