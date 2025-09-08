GOP-led House Oversight Committee expected to receive Epstein estate documents on Monday

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The GOP-led House Oversight Committee is expected to receive documents and communications from the Jeffrey Epstein estate on Monday.

The committee issued a subpoena in late August for information from the estate, which includes a copy of the alleged "birthday book" compiled for the disgraced financier's 50th birthday. The committee requested a delivery of the documents -- which includes banking and financial records, flights logs and calendars -- on or before Sept. 8, 2025.

"It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee's investigation and legislative goals. Further, it is our understanding the Estate is ready and willing to provide these documents to the Committee pursuant to a subpoena," Chairman James Comer said in a statement on Aug. 25.

The alleged "birthday book" was compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, and the Wall Street Journal reported contains a "bawdy" letter from President Donald Trump.

The estate’s lawyers have said they will comply with all legal process, but have not said if they have the book.

Trump has denied the existence of the letter and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.

Dow Jones, the parent company of the newspaper, said in a statement that it has "full confidence in the rigor and accuracy" of its reporting and "will vigorously defend against any lawsuit."

Epstein's former associate Ghislaine Maxwell told a top official for the Justice Department that Epstein asked her to coordinate contributions to his 50th birthday book, but said she could not recall if Trump, then a private citizen, was among those who responded, according to a transcript of Maxwell's interview last month with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. In that interview, Maxwell continued to profess her innocence.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 by a federal jury on sex trafficking and other charges. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding and participating in Epstein's trafficking of underage girls, which involved a scheme to recruit young women and girls for massages of Epstein that turned sexual. Federal prosecutors in New York said Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy and child sex trafficking. He died in custody a month later, while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Although the documents are expected to be turned over to the committee on Monday, it may not mean the committee will release anything to the public on the same day.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee released tens of thousands of pages of documents related to Epstein, much of which was already publicly known.

