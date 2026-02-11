GOP-led House set to vote on rescinding Trump’s Canada tariffs

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while aboard Air Force One, February 6, 2026 en route to Palm Beach, Florida. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- After Tuesday night's embarrassing defeat for Speaker Mike Johnson at the hands of rebellious Republicans, the House is set to vote Wednesday evening on a Democratic-led resolution to rescind President Donald Trump’s tariffs imposed on Canada -- which could result in a major rebuke of the president’s trade policies.

The legislation, led by the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Gregory Meeks, would force House lawmakers to go on the record for the first time on Trump’s tariffs and trade policy.

The measure seeks to end the emergency declaration Trump used to justify his Canada tariffs.

Even if the tariff vote clears the GOP-led House, Trump is likely to veto the measure. It’s unclear how the largely symbolic vote will fall given Speaker Johnson’s razor-thin majority.

Johnson argued on Fox Business Wednesday morning that Congress should not be getting in the way of Trump’s tariffs.

"I think it's a big mistake. I don't think we need to go down the road of trying to limit the president's power while he is in the midst of negotiating America first trade agreements," Johnson said, adding that tariffs have "done great for the economy."

He pointed to the tariff case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court -- arguing that Congress should allow that process to play out.

House Republican leaders have fought for a year to block such a tariff vote from hitting the House floor, but the failed rule vote Tuesday night opened the door to full House votes on overturning the president’s tariffs.

Three Republicans -- Reps. Kevin Kiley, Don Bacon and Thomas Massie -- bucked their own party to defeat the procedural effort that failed by a vote of 214-217.

Bacon posted on X Wednesday, "Congress has Article One Constitutional responsibilities on tariffs. We cannot & should not outsource our responsibilities. As an old fashioned Conservative I know tariffs are a tax on American consumers. I know some disagree. But this debate and vote should occur in the House."

Even if the House passes the resolution the matter would need to go back to the Senate.

Last October, the Senate voted on similar resolutions to cancel some of Trump’s tariffs.

At the time, some Senate Republicans joined Democrats to rebuke the president’s trade policy.

