GOP Rep. Massie says he wants more from Epstein estate than his reported ‘birthday book’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said Sunday he stands with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna's calls to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein's estate for documents related to his case, including, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, a birthday letter to Epstein allegedly written by President Donald Trump in 2003.

"Well, I think we should get a lot more than just the book. Let's get the financial records of the estate. Where is it -- follow the money, as they say up here," Massie told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "We should look at the plea bargain. Open that up. See what was the deal? What was the deal that was cut? I think there's a lot more than just that letter."

The Wall Street Journal reported on a birthday message Trump allegedly wrote in a book of messages for Epstein’s 50th birthday -- the president denies it exists and has sued the Journal for defamation over the report. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.

Massie and Khanna's joint legislation would force a House vote on the release of the Epstein files. However, Speaker Mike Johnson sent the House on an August recess a day early, effectively skirting the vote. Massie and Khanna are now seeking a discharge petition, which with 218 votes from House members, would bypass Johnson.

Massie said: "It would force a full release of the files. It has the force of law. It's not a subpoena. It's not a 'Pretty please, would you release the files?' It's the force of law and, it's got protections to redact victims' names and to prevent, you know, release of child pornography."

Khanna added the Democratic interest in this case is not new, despite claims that the party has latched on to the case as it causes infighting among some of Trump's MAGA base.

"We have been pushing for transparency during the Biden administration, both in 2021 and 2024 the court ordered release of documents, but Donald Trump raised the stakes and he did it in a way in the campaign that was justified. He said, 'Look, when I get there, I'm going to release the files,'" Khanna said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.