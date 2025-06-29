GOP Sen. Tillis won’t run for reelection after Trump primary threat

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said Sunday that he will not seek reelection next year in battleground North Carolina. The stunning announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump said he will start fielding primary challengers to run against Tillis following the senator's vote against advancing Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act to a vote in the Senate.

“In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," Tillis wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

