GOP’s Cornyn continues to block Todd Blanche as attorney general

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) attend a Finance Committee hearing on July 30, 2026, in Washington, DC. Cornyn is withholding support for President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general, Todd Blanche, until he gets reassurances on Trump’s IRS lawsuit settlement and the elimination of the “anti-weaponization fund." (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Sen. John Cornyn continues to block Todd Blanche's path to confirmation as attorney general, saying Thursday morning that there were "new complications."

Cornyn is demanding the Department of Justice put in writing that the nearly $1.8 billion so-called "Anti-Weaponization Fund" is officially dead, and that the scope of President Donald Trump's immunity deal with the IRS be narrowed.

"I know that Todd Blanch understands it, but I think he's probably getting some pushback from the White House, and that's making things more complicated than there needs to be," Cornyn told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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