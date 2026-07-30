GOP’s Cornyn continues to block Todd Blanche as attorney general
(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Sen. John Cornyn continues to block Todd Blanche's path to confirmation as attorney general, saying Thursday morning that there were "new complications."
Cornyn is demanding the Department of Justice put in writing that the nearly $1.8 billion so-called "Anti-Weaponization Fund" is officially dead, and that the scope of President Donald Trump's immunity deal with the IRS be narrowed.
"I know that Todd Blanch understands it, but I think he's probably getting some pushback from the White House, and that's making things more complicated than there needs to be," Cornyn told ABC News.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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