Gotti grandsons accused of beating up brother-in-law in Queens family imbroglio

(NEW YORK) -- Two grandchildren of notorious mob boss John Gotti have been charged with assault after allegedly beating up their brother-in-law in a family dispute in Queens.

John Gotti, 31, and Frankie Gotti, 27, were arrested in the assault on Monday, which came after an alleged Sunday break-in by their relative.

They were both charged with assault and harassment and were set to be arraigned Tuesday.

The family imbroglio began after 31-year-old Gino Gabrielli allegedly broke into a Gotti family home on 157th Avenue in Howard Beach to steal $3,300.

Gabrielli was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny criminal possession of stolen property

The Gotti pair then allegedly confronted their brother-in-law Monday afternoon in front of an 84th Street home after he was released from custody

Gabrielli was punched in the face. He refused medical attention, and the Gottis were arrested

John Gotti has had previous run-ins with the law, including a 2012 vehicle arson and an unrelated drug arrest. He is the grandson of the "Teflon Don" and the nephew of "Junior" Gotti

Gabrielli also has a record, having pleaded guilty to arson in December 2015 for torching a Mercedes-Benz during a dispute over a catering contract, and accidentally setting himself on fire in the process

John Gotti, the elder, the head of the notorious Gambino crime family, was known for his flash personality and expensive wardrobe and was convicted in 1992 of multiple counts of racketeering, extortion and ordering the murders of two people. He died in prison in 2002.

