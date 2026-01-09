Gov. Ayotte Hasn’t Been Told About Facility

Gov. Ayotte Hasn’t Been Told About Facility
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 9, 2026

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says she hasn’t been told about any plans by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to set up a facility in Merrimack.

Rumors have been circulating after a Washington Post report said a possible warehouse for detainees may be set up in that community.

The article in December listed Merrimack as one of the reported locations for an immigration detainee center.

That center, according to the article, would be temporary living quarters for between 500 and 1,000 people.

The governor says this is all speculative discussion and the Department of Safety hasn’t received any notification.

A rally against the facility was held last night outside Merrimack Town Hall where hundreds of people protested.

RELATED ARTICLES

PUC Ruling Against Automatic Rate Hikes

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 9, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 1-8-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 8, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital