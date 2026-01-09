Gov. Ayotte Hasn’t Been Told About Facility

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte says she hasn’t been told about any plans by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to set up a facility in Merrimack.

Rumors have been circulating after a Washington Post report said a possible warehouse for detainees may be set up in that community.

The article in December listed Merrimack as one of the reported locations for an immigration detainee center.

That center, according to the article, would be temporary living quarters for between 500 and 1,000 people.

The governor says this is all speculative discussion and the Department of Safety hasn’t received any notification.

A rally against the facility was held last night outside Merrimack Town Hall where hundreds of people protested.