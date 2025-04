NH Governor Ayotte is against a suggestion calling for tolls to be increased across the Granite State.

Two lawmakers are pushing for the plan which would bump up tolls for the first time since 2009.

Funding would be used to fund the expansion of Interstate 93 through Bow and Concord, and new exits six and seven on Interstate 293 in Manchester.

The lawmakers say those projects are at risk of not being completed due to a lack of money.