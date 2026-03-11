Gov. Ayotte Is Calling For Passage Of Bill

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is calling on members of the Legislature to pass a bill she says will close a DWI loophole.

The measure would increase penalties for motorists who refuse to take a roadside impairment test after being pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence.

New Hampshire has the second-highest rate of testing refusal in the country at roughly 70-percent.

The current penalty for refusing a test is a six month license suspension, but this bill would boost it to a full year.