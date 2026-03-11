Gov. Ayotte Is Calling For Passage Of Bill

Gov. Ayotte Is Calling For Passage Of Bill
New Hampshire
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 11, 2026

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is calling on members of the Legislature to pass a bill she says will close a DWI loophole.

The measure would increase penalties for motorists who refuse to take a roadside impairment test after being pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence.

New Hampshire has the second-highest rate of testing refusal in the country at roughly 70-percent.

The current penalty for refusing a test is a six month license suspension, but this bill would boost it to a full year.

