Gov. Ayotte Promising To Reject Toll Increase

NH Governor Ayotte is promising to reject any measure that’d increase tolls on New Hampshire’s turnpikes.

The state Department of Transportation pitched that idea as a way to pay for highway construction projects over the next 10 years.

Ayotte says she’s not going to put an additional burden on drivers by allowing tolls to rise.

The DOT believes a one-dollar increase at five turnpike toll locations would help cover much of its current 400-million dollar shortfall.