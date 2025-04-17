Gov. Ayotte Reveals What She Wants In Budget

NH Governor Ayotte is revealing what she would like to see in the Granite State’s next budget.

During her first State of the State address yesterday, Ayotte called on lawmakers to restore cuts the state House of Representatives made to Medicaid providers, mental health, the arts and also higher education.

Ayotte has already met with leaders in the Senate in an effort to add those items back to a two-year, over 16-billion dollar fiscal plan.

The new budget is due by July 1st.