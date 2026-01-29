Gov. Ayotte Says She Won’t Support Plan

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is speaking out against a proposal to raise turnpike tolls for non-New Hampshire E-ZPass drivers.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have pitched a plan to raise 55-million-dollars by doubling tolls for people who don’t have a New Hampshire E-ZPass. But, Governor Ayotte says any legislation that reaches her desk would end up being vetoed.

It’s traditionally up to the governor and members of the Executive Council to set turnpike toll rates.