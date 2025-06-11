Gov. Ayotte Signs Off On Brand-New Bills

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte put pen to paper and signed off on two new pieces of legislation.

One measure gives parents access to information on their kids in schools and the other allows parents of any income level to receive a taxpayer-paid Education Freedom Account.

Ayotte believes these bills will put New Hampshire on the right track towards education reform that focuses on choice and promotes families.

The governor is also nominating Caitlin Davis to be the next education commissioner for New Hampshire.