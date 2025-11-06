Gov. Ayotte Urging Businesses To Move To NH

NH Governor Ayotte is urging businesses in New York City to pack up and head to the Granite State.

Ayotte used campaign funds to rent a billboard truck that appeared on the streets of the Big Apple yesterday, hours after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor.

Ayotte says New Hampshire has a lot to offer anyone who is looking to leave New York City before Mamdani’s regime.

She went on to claim the state is the safest in the country and the best for economic opportunities.