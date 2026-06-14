Gov. Ayotte Vetoes Bill to Expand Cultivation of Medicinal Marijuana

Gov. Ayotte Vetoes Bill to Expand Cultivation of Medicinal Marijuana
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 14, 2026

Stating that she does not support expanding the cultivation of marijuana in New Hampshire, Governor Kelly Ayotte has vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana dispensaries to have their own greenhouses on site.

It would have limited dispensaries to one greenhouse on site.

Marijuana has been legal for medical use in New Hampshire since 2013.

Recreational marijuana use has never been legal in the state, making New Hampshire the only state in New England that has not legalized it.

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