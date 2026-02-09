Gov. Calling For Review Of State Agency
NH Governor Ayotte is calling for a review of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The development comes after it was revealed that agency’s Division of Historical Resources was in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to create an immigrant detention facility in Merrimack.
The governor said for weeks she didn’t know about the plan, and the department commissioner is taking responsibility for not informing her.
Merrimack leaders are also against this proposal.