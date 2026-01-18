Gov.-elect Sherrill criticizes Trump’s focus on Greenland, says New Jerseyans are concerned about cost of living

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- New Jersey Democratic Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday for pursuing the acquisition of Greenland while the cost of living remains a top issue in the United States.

"There is not one person in New Jersey that wakes up in the morning and says, 'Gee, I hope today's the day that the president dumps billions of dollars into buying Greenland while my grocery store costs continue to go up,'" Sherrill told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Two days before her inauguration, Sherrill talked with Karl in an exclusive interview and pledged to lower costs as governor without going into specific policies she would pursue.

Sherrill said that tariffs Trump has imposed during his first term are raising costs for Americans.

"Right now, the doors to opportunity are being shut down at every level. We see a president who constantly is running this tariff regime, putting more money in his own pocket and raising costs on everybody else," Sherrill said. "So we are fighting against that."

Sherrill was elected in November by a double-digit margin, outperforming former Vice President Kamala Harris' margin in the presidential race in the Garden State. Asked by Karl what lessons the Democratic Party should take away from her victory, Sherrill said Democrats should "listen to people."

"Get on the street and listen to your constituents or would-be constituents," Sherrill said. "But the best thing I can do now for the Democratic Party is to govern effectively, to deliver on the promises I made, because, as I've mentioned, there's an affordability crisis."

Sherrill has previously said she will declare a state of emergency on utility costs, thereby freezing existing rates, on Day 1 in office.

Karl also asked Sherrill about the ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, where protesters clashed with federal agents over the weekend.

"[ICE is] assaulting people on the street. They're busting through windows in cars ... people are getting shot and killed by these out of control proto-military agents," Sherrill said. "I think the president's trying to incite the protesters so that he can take America's eyes off the fact that his militia that he's building around this country is actually attacking American citizens."

Karl asked Sherrill, a Naval Academy graduate who flew helicopters in the Navy, "You're a military veteran ... what would it mean if he actually goes through with the threat to invoke the Insurrection Act and send those active duty troops that are now on standby into Minneapolis?"

"[Trump] seems to be trying to incite an insurrection so he can then put troops on the street for the insurrection," Sherrill said. "This is something that every single American should be concerned about."

Trump administration officials have said there are no plans to pull federal agents out of Minneapolis, and have defended the conduct of ICE agents following multiple shootings. The fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross sparked backlash from Democrats and some residents of the city.

After threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act, Trump told reporters on Friday that he didn't think he needed to invoke it now.

"If I needed it, I'd use it. I don't think there's any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I'd use it. It's very powerful," Trump said.

Immigration enforcement operations also took place in Sherrill's home state of New Jersey last week, with one raid in Princeton on Thursday leading to two arrests.

Sherrill previously said that she supports her state's Immigrant Trust Directive, which orders New Jersey police officers not to comply with ICE operations, but opposes it being signed into law, citing concerns about the law being blocked in court.

