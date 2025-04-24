Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider denial of disaster relief

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the state's entire GOP congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to reconsider after the Federal Emergency Management denied the state's request for federal disaster relief following a series of deadly storms last month.

After severe storms hit the state in mid-March, Sanders applied for disaster relief through FEMA, under what's known as a major disaster declaration. The request was denied.

"As Governor Sanders noted in her request, these storms caused catastrophic damage across the state, resulting in disastrous amounts of debris, widespread destruction to homes and businesses, the deaths of three Arkansans, and injuries to many more," the state's two Republican senators and four GOP House members wrote in an April 21 letter to Trump. "Given the cumulative impact and sheer magnitude of destruction from these severe weather events, federal assistance is vital to ensure that state and local communities have the capabilities needed to rebuild."

This isn't the first time FEMA has denied state requests recently. Earlier this month, Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson, of Washington, said FEMA had denied his state's application for federal disaster relief stemming from a "bomb cyclone" that slammed the state last November.

“This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding,” Ferguson said in a statement. "Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal."

FEMA also denied a request from North Carolina's Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to extend 100% federal funding for debris removal related to last fall's devastating Hurricane Helene beyond an initial 180-day timeline.

However, the situation in Arkansas marks the first time that Republicans have publicly pushed back on a denial of FEMA relief requests.

Sanders served as the White House press secretary during Trump's first term.

ABC News has requested comment from FEMA about why Arkansas' request was denied.

During a visit in January to parts of North Carolina still left battered by Helene, Trump sharply criticized FEMA and suggested states could manage disaster relief better than the federal government.

"You want to use your state to fix it and not waste time calling FEMA," he said. "And then FEMA gets here and they don't know the area. They've never been to the area, and they want to give you rules that you've never heard about. They want to bring people that aren't as good as the people you already have. And FEMA has turned out to be a disaster."

In January, Trump issued an executive order creating a review council to examine the agency and make recommendations for overhauling it.

